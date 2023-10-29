Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 11,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.48. 8,166,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,855,429. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

