Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Trading Up 2.5 %

MRRTY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,231. Marfrig Global Foods has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Marfrig Global Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food sectors in Brazil and internationally. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as cattle, sheep, and fish, as well as plant and vegetable based proteins; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

