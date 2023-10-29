Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MZDAY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

