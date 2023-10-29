Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in October

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Trading Down 7.0 %
Meridian Mining UK Societas stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,250. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Meridian Mining UK Societas
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.