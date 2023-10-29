Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Update

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRDF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.21. 47,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,250. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.