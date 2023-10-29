Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Update

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRDF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.21. 47,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,250. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
