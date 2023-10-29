Metahero Price Reaches $0.0029 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.93 million and $469,727.27 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003105 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005122 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.