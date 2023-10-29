Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $1.89 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00005489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $40.70 million and $289,296.16 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,359,363 coins and its circulating supply is 21,536,219 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,353,141 with 21,533,836 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.89397889 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $287,964.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

