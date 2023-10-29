Mina Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $613.92 million and $70.53 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,089,592,733 coins and its circulating supply is 993,204,269 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,089,147,772.8400393 with 992,549,344.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.60441454 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $56,480,204.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

