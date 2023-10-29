Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in October

Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mindset Pharma Price Performance

OTCMKTS MSSTF remained flat at $0.54 during trading hours on Friday. Mindset Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.54.

About Mindset Pharma

Mindset Pharma Inc develops and sells psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders in Canada. It focuses on developing MSP-1014, a psychedelic drug candidate. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

