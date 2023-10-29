Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,600 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 1,364,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,006.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

Shares of MTLHF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 544. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

