MOBLAND Price Down 34.3% This Week (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $6,568.97 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

