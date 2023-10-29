Monero Price Hits $171.36 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Monero has a market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $128.59 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $171.36 or 0.00496415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,518.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00200769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.40 or 0.00713802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048143 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00145211 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,351,242 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

