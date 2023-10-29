Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in October

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,174,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 918,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,741.0 days.

Monex Group Price Performance

Shares of Monex Group stock remained flat at $4.42 during trading hours on Friday. Monex Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

About Monex Group

Monex Group, Inc, an online financial institution, provides retail online brokerage services in Japan, the United States, China, and Australia. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, M&A advisory, and cryptocurrency exchange services; investment and trading, and investment education services; asset building and management services; custodial trust service; private banking services for high net worth clients; investment advisory services; management and utilization services for genomic, medical, and healthcare data; and education and childcare services.

