MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Down 16.5% in October

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 775,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.73.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,564. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $444.87 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $519.62 and a 200-day moving average of $504.37.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

