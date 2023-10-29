MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in October

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTYFF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS MTYFF traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. 2,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

