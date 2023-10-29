MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in October

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTYFF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Stock Down 3.2 %
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.