Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 434.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLLGF shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Mullen Group Trading Down 0.9 %

About Mullen Group

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

