Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,487.73

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $29,487.73 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00137097 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038423 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00020894 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002920 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

