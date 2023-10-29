Navcoin Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $31,891.98 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00137220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038359 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00021458 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015795 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

