NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00003592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $45.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003032 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,205,460 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 988,958,745 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.21339474 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $59,459,056.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

