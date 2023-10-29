NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003698 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $57.41 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00032696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003063 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,205,460 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 988,958,745 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.21339474 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $59,459,056.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

