NEAR Protocol Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $52.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00003653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00032746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00021246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003048 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,205,460 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

