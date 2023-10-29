NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the September 30th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded NEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd.
NEC Price Performance
NEC Company Profile
NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEC
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.