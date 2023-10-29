NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the September 30th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded NEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd.

NEC Price Performance

NEC Company Profile

NIPNF remained flat at $49.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. NEC has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $59.12.

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

