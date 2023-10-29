Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Net One Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Net One Systems stock remained flat at $16.87 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74. Net One Systems has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Net One Systems Co, Ltd. provides information platform solutions and services in Japan. The company offers information and communications technology, and virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. It also provides telecommunication networks, such as carrier Ethernet, IP/MPLS networks, mobile network infrastructure, and SDN/NFV for telecom operators; and installation planning, operational support, and computer network system optimization.

