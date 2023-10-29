NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

NEE stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. 11,921,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,711,918. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

