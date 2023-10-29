NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,857,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 17,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,547.8 days.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NDRBF stock remained flat at $5.79 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493. NIBE Industrier AB has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on NDRBF

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.