Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in October

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,128,500 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 6,072,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 678.9 days.
Nickel Industries Price Performance
Shares of Nickel Industries stock remained flat at $0.51 on Friday. Nickel Industries has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.
Nickel Industries Company Profile
