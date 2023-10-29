NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

NiSource has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.15 on Friday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 95.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,136,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,740,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,618,000 after acquiring an additional 818,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

