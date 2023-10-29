Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

NFPDF stock remained flat at $82.15 during trading on Friday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.05 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

