Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the September 30th total of 414,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 515.1 days.

Nitori Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NCLTF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.37. 1,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590. Nitori has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $143.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.50.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

