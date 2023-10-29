Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

NDEKY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. 15,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,047. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

