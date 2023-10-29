Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in October

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 397.0 days.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

Nomura Real Estate stock remained flat at $24.40 during trading hours on Friday. Nomura Real Estate has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

Get Nomura Real Estate alerts:

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.