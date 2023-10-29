Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,789,600 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 1,413,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,579.2 days.

Nongfu Spring Stock Performance

Shares of NNFSF remained flat at $5.30 during midday trading on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

Nongfu Spring Company Profile

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water, sparkling flavored, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

