Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,789,600 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 1,413,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,579.2 days.
Nongfu Spring Stock Performance
Shares of NNFSF remained flat at $5.30 during midday trading on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nongfu Spring
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.