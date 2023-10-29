Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the September 30th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nordea Bank Abp Trading Down 0.6 %
NRDBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. 88,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.
About Nordea Bank Abp
