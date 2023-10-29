Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the September 30th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Trading Down 0.6 %

NRDBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. 88,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

About Nordea Bank Abp

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.