Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in October

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 2,348,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Northland Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. 17,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,894. Northland Power has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $30.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

Northland Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0732 per share. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

