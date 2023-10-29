Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in October

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,437,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 4,221,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,132.7 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NWARF remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.26.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts.

