Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in October

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,437,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 4,221,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,132.7 days.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance
Shares of NWARF remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.26.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
