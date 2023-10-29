Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,191,500 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 2,478,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 664.9 days.

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:NVZMF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.46. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $62.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

