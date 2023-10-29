NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

NRG Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 126.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,072,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 326.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891,443 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in NRG Energy by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 989,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 461,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.