NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NSSXF stock remained flat at $28.21 on Friday. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

