NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 732,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NWSZF remained flat at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. NWS has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily invests in, develops, and/or operates toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company offers general trading and contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services; wealth management and financial planning products and services; and diversified insurance products and services to individuals and institutions, including life insurance, medical insurance, critical illness insurance, personal accident insurance, saving insurance plan, annuity, and investment-linked assurance schemes.

