Oasis Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.21 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $346.33 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.99 or 0.05203298 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05129 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $9,868,148.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

