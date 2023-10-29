Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Odyssey Health Stock Performance
Shares of ODYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 24,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,566. Odyssey Health has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
About Odyssey Health
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Odyssey Health
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.