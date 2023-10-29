Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Olin had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,887. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. Olin has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Olin by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 923,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after purchasing an additional 511,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

