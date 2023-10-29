OMG Network (OMG) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $78.70 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00021202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

