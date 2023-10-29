OpenBlox Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $200,928.46 and $1,075.65 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

