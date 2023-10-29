Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 4,800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 685.7%.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

ORC opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert E. Cauley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,309 shares in the company, valued at $831,086.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert E. Cauley purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at $764,848.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Cauley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,309 shares in the company, valued at $831,086.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

