Orchid Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.42 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $69.73 million and $4.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,327.23 or 1.00022958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07520448 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $4,219,957.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

