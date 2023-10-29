Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OSIIF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 17,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,462. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Osino Resources has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

