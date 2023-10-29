Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Osino Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OSIIF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 17,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,462. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Osino Resources has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.96.
About Osino Resources
