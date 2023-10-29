Osmosis Market Cap Tops $145.74 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $145.74 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Osmosis has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

