Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) Short Interest Update

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Palfinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Palfinger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLFRF

Palfinger Price Performance

About Palfinger

Shares of PLFRF remained flat at $22.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. Palfinger has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03.

(Get Free Report)

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, hookloaders, and skiploaders equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.