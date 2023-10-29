Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) Short Interest Update

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Palfinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, hookloaders, and skiploaders equipment.
