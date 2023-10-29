Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in October

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.9 days.

Park Lawn Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of PRRWF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. 614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRRWF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

